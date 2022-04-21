ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mike Tyson Allegedly Seen Punching Fellow Plane Passenger in the Face Multiple Times

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAX88_0fGXIsoz00
Mike Tyson. Aurora Rose/Shutterstock

Losing his cool. Mike Tyson was filmed allegedly punching a fellow passenger on a flight home from San Francisco on Wednesday, April 20.

Bode Miller and More Celebrity Parents With the Biggest Broods

Read article

In a video obtained by TMZ , the 55-year-old Golden Glove winner appeared to be throwing a series of punches at another man after taking selfies with him. The blows resulted in a bloodied forehead and the passenger needed medical attention.

The San Francisco Police Department told TMZ Sports on Thursday, April 21, that officers responded to the scene and detained two people they believed to be involved in the incident.

The cops added that one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries but “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with police investigation.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Tyson’s rep for comment on the alleged altercation.

At the age of 20, Tyson was the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title in 1996. He has since been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0GDg_0fGXIsoz00
JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After facing a slew of controversies — including a conviction for rape in 1991, for which he served three years of his six-year prison sentence — the fighter revealed he was ready to retire.

Ryan Reynolds, Jana Kramer and More Stars Voting for the First Time

Read article

“My whole life has been a waste – I've been a failure,” he admitted in a 2005 interview with USA Today. “I just want to escape. I'm really embarrassed with myself and my life. I want to get this part of my life over as soon as possible.”

After taking a decade-long break from fighting, the boxing legend eventually jumped back into the ring for an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in September 2020.

The event was produced by Tyson’s Legends Only league in an attempt to make space for anyone who has “decided they’re over the hill but they still have it in them,” the New York native explained in a July 2020 video.

'The Hangover' Cast: Where Are They Now

Read article

“Anything is possible when you are smart about it,” Tyson wrote via Instagram at the time. “Train Smart. Recover Smarter. @smartcups #SmartCups #baddestmanontheplanet #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet @tysonranchofficial @coppergel #tysonranch SmartCups.com.”

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Roy Jones Jr.
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Boxing Ring#The Face Multiple Times#Tmz Sports#Epa Efe Shutterstock
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FitnessVolt.com

Video: Mike Tyson Blasts A Man With Forceful Punches On A Plane, Reacts To Incident

It is reported that the former boxing heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, has fiercely beaten up a passenger on his flight from San Francisco to Florida. Mike had a troublesome past and made it a well-known fact that he is someone you might not want to provoke. Despite becoming more mellow as he gets older, Tyson can still get angry. As per TMZ, Mike punched a passenger in the face on a plane after he bothered him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy