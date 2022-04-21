Frequent wildfires worsening U.S. air quality

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he still hasn’t received an answer from President Joe Biden on reports that his administration is planning to divert resources from the Department of Veterans Affairs to help deal with the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.
A Black student at Ohio State University recently made a comment that played to the fears of both sides in the debate over Critical Race Theory after expressing that he "full-heartedly" believes that Black people are the superior race.
Tangier Island, located in the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia, is home to approximately 400 people, but will soon be underwater due to the rapid effects of erosion and rising sea levels caused by climate change.April 22, 2022.
Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Serum Institute of India Ltd, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has stopped making new batches of COVID-19 shots after its stockpile grew to 200 million doses amid a global supply glut, reports Bloomberg. “We have got 200 million doses of stock. We had to shut down production in December,”...
An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s...
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged Friday that the planned end of the Title 42 border expulsions in May could pose "significant challenges" for the U.S. government, but he stressed that his department is ready to implement the change and deal with a likely spike in migrant arrivals. In an...
The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
Five zookeepers at Feldman Ecopark Zoo lost their lives in Russia’s assault on Ukraine. Some had volunteered to stay and care for the animals, even as shelling destroyed much of the zoo, and led an extraordinary effort to rescue the creatures.April 21, 2022.
Imagine you are a citizen of my country—America. You are a man of about 70 years old. You are now retired, living frugally off savings and a pension, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, free to basically be as American as you can be: fighting about masks on Twitter, owning guns, paying taxes, and voting regularly for your elected representatives.
Calling all ballers, shot-callers! If you're looking to make a statement, this is the way to do it. Did you know that in New Jersey, you can book your own UberJet right on your smartphone? Yes, this is real life and it is fabulous. Most of us have used Uber...
A microwave dish transmitter is pointed toward a rectifying antenna in part of the SCOPE-M demonstration at Army Blossom Point Research Field, Maryland. U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. A team of researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has successfully demonstrated wireless transmission of power over a distance of one...
Increased rainfall in shorter amounts of time, hotter weather, and rising seas are all expected to affect New Jersey residents in the coming decades. Adapting and preparing for these climate impacts will likely fall to local officials. A new report from the New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University wants to give those decision-makers tools to help plan for increased flooding, heat-related illnesses, and death, as well as the need for additional emergency services.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and plumes of smoke filled the sky. “It’s a...
(WHTM) – Five of the Republican Party candidates vying to replace U.S. Senator Pat Toomey will debate for an hour under the lights in Harrisburg on Monday. Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands will debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg beginning at 8 p.m. on April 25. The debate […]
In what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to overcome a lack-luster wet season, the atmosphere dished out over 2 feet of snow that snarled travel in California's Sierra Nevada during the latter part of the week. In what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to overcome a lackluster wet...
