Frequent wildfires worsening U.S. air quality

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a report from The American Lung Association, more than 40 percent of Americans...

www.nbcnews.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s...
BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
The Puerto Rico Problem Is an American Problem

Imagine you are a citizen of my country—America. You are a man of about 70 years old. You are now retired, living frugally off savings and a pension, Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, free to basically be as American as you can be: fighting about masks on Twitter, owning guns, paying taxes, and voting regularly for your elected representatives.
US Navy wirelessly beamed 1.6kW of power using microwaves

A microwave dish transmitter is pointed toward a rectifying antenna in part of the SCOPE-M demonstration at Army Blossom Point Research Field, Maryland. U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. A team of researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has successfully demonstrated wireless transmission of power over a distance of one...
Rising sea levels and extreme rainfall: Annual report tells New Jersey planners to brace for climate change impacts

Increased rainfall in shorter amounts of time, hotter weather, and rising seas are all expected to affect New Jersey residents in the coming decades. Adapting and preparing for these climate impacts will likely fall to local officials. A new report from the New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University wants to give those decision-makers tools to help plan for increased flooding, heat-related illnesses, and death, as well as the need for additional emergency services.
How to watch the Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

(WHTM) – Five of the Republican Party candidates vying to replace U.S. Senator Pat Toomey will debate for an hour under the lights in Harrisburg on Monday. Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands will debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg beginning at 8 p.m. on April 25. The debate […]
