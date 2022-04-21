ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ex-officer charged in assault on mother driving near protest

By CLAUDIA LAUER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KbRKd_0fGX9B1A00
Philadelphia Protest-SUV Assault This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows former Philadelphia Police Officer Darren Kardos. The Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Thursday, April 21, 2022 Kardos was arrested on aggravated assault charges in connection with the beating of a 28-year-old mother, who was pulled from her vehicle by police during civil unrest in October 2020 and then separated from her toddler. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP) (Uncredited)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A fired Philadelphia police officer was arrested for aggravated assault and other charges in the beating of a mother who was pulled from her SUV by police after accidentally driving into civil unrest with her 2-year-old son in the car.

The interaction between Rickia Young and more than a dozen officers during the October 27, 2020 protests that followed the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. — a Black man in mental health crisis — was recorded by at least one witness on their cellphone. The video shows a rush of officers rocking and shaking the SUV as they try to open the doors, eventually breaking the windows and pulling the passengers to the ground.

Prosecutors said Thursday that Darren Kardos, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of a crime, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Court records showed he turned himself in on April 15 and was released on his own recognizance.

Young's attorney, Kevin Mincey, said litigation is still pending against the National Fraternal Order of Police because of a photo the union tweeted the night of the unrest. It showed a Philadelphia officer holding Young's son with a caption claiming police had found the child wandering shoeless in the melee and calling the officers heroes.

The post was later deleted, but was shared widely on social media.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference Thursday that Young was driving slowly, trying to navigate out of the area, when Kardos used his baton to break the windows.

“Kardos made claims about the victim’s actions that were not corroborated by the video evidence,” Krasner said.

Prosecutors would not say whether they expected other officers to be charged in the episode, but said the investigation remains active.

An attorney for Kardos was not listed in court records, and a spokesman for the Lodge 5 Fraternal Order of Police declined to comment Thursday.

Kardos was one of two officers fired last spring over their actions during the unrest.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Young said she was happy but in shock. She and her son are still living with traumatic memories of that night, she said.

Addressing the officer, Young said, “You could have talked to me, I’m very easy to talk to. What you did to me in front of my son was not acceptable.” She added, “I have to live the rest of my life knowing that the people who are supposed to serve and protect us really don’t serve and protect us.”

The city settled a civil lawsuit for $2 million in September with Young, who was released without charges.

Young, a home healthcare aide, said she saw the protests on television and went to West Philadelphia to pick up her then 16-year-old nephew that night. She put her then 2-year-old son in the car, not wanting to leave him home alone, and hoping he might fall asleep.

After getting her nephew she accidentally drove into the fray at about 1:45 a.m. as police clashed with demonstrators. Police told her to turn around. As she did, officers swarmed her car, broke windows and injured her and her nephew as they pulled them from the vehicle. Her nephew would later need surgery to repair broken bones in his hand.

Young spent the next few hours at police headquarters and at a hospital. She was bruised, bleeding from the head and had been sprayed with mace. Her mother went in search for her son, who she found in a police cruiser with a welt on his head and glass in his car seat, her attorneys previously said in an interview.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Teen Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun charges. Authorities state that on April 14 at approximately 7:05 p.m., members of the Safe Streets Task Force were in the 600 block of North Madison Street when they observed a 17-year-old male acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. Police quickly took him into custody without incident and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
CBS Philly

3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Surviving 2019 Shooting Where Authorities Say Father Used Him As Human Shield

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death. “We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said. Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia. Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed. Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Reckless Driving#Philadelphia Police#Attorneys#Mental Health#Ap
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Reuters

Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy