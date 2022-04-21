Remembering Ukrainian zookeepers who stayed to care for animals
Five zookeepers at Feldman Ecopark Zoo lost their lives in Russia’s...www.nbcnews.com
Five zookeepers at Feldman Ecopark Zoo lost their lives in Russia’s...www.nbcnews.com
I 💘 the animals and these special people for the choice of putting their lives down to take care of them. It is difficult to put in words, the selfless act....
These people are real heroes. Not celebrities who are “brave”, or overpaid sports “stars”, nor talking heads, ordinary people who do extraordinary things. RIP and thank you from animal lovers everywhere.
Thank You for your bravery for staying to care for these animals. Now they all need a safer home.. And so do you. I'm so sorry for all you are all going through. God Bless ALL of you.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 27