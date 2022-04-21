ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 2 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;46;59;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;45%;1%;7. Albuquerque, NM;82;54;80;43;Windy;W;23;12%;0%;10. Anchorage, AK;47;37;50;37;Cloudy;ENE;8;48%;24%;1. Asheville, NC;70;48;78;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;4;60%;3%;9. Atlanta, GA;76;53;80;54;Mostly sunny;SE;5;61%;5%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;61;51;65;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;59%;1%;8. Austin, TX;81;70;88;68;Windy and...

www.myjournalcourier.com

AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
CBS News

Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Barry Morphew in wife Suzanne's disappearance

In a high-profile case that has already seen numerous and sometimes odd twists and turns over the past two years, including most recently, crucial judicial sanctions, a judge agreed to dismiss all charges against Barry Morphew, without prejudice, just nine days before he was to stand trial for the first-degree murder of his wife and mother of their two daughters, Suzanne Morphew.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Summer forecast is out, it’s an orange Michigan and red United States

NOAA’s long-range weather forecasters have released their forecast for this summer. Those forecasters think the U.S. is in for a warm to hot summer. I talked with Brad Pugh, meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The Climate Prediction Center is the organization in NOAA that creates extended forecasts such as the six to 10 day forecast, one month forecast and seasonal forecasts like the summer forecast.
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
Weather
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to spread through central, eastern US

Mother Nature will be dishing out a significant change in the weather pattern for much of the central and eastern United States through the next several days after frequent rounds of snow and cold air made it feel like winter would never leave during the first half of April. AccuWeather...
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
AccuWeather

Late-April chill to erase weekend warmth

Mother nature has dished out weather from every season so far this month, from snow to severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more of the same can be expected for the final week of April. Widespread temperatures in the 80s are forecast over the weekend in cities from the Great...
AccuWeather

Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest

Much of California will note nearly a 30-degree temperature change from daytime highs last Friday to temperatures early this week. Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico residents. The record-setting heat that overtook the region in days leading up to the past weekend will depart from much of the American Southwest, and lower temperatures will take its place.
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
AccuWeather

Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming

The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on areas from southwestern Texas to the Ohio Valley early this week. Despite being drought relieving for parts of the South Central, flooding concerns are still quite high with downpours set to target rain-weary areas as well. "Heavy rain...
