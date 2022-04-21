US Forecast

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO