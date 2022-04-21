ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Quick, Hide the Homeless!

citywatchla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on current levels of construction, only a small minority of them will be housed in six years. So the question for today is: Where will Los Angeles hide the homeless when the Olympics come to town?. This, and how it is done, is even more of a priority...

citywatchla.com

Comments / 6

Related
L.A. Weekly

Deaths Among Homeless Rises By 56% In Los Angeles County

The number of homeless deaths in L.A. County increased by 56% in a 12-month span according to L.A. Public Health on Friday. From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, 1,988 deaths occurred among homeless Angelenos, compared to 1,271 in the previous 12 months. The leading cause of deaths were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Humphrey
Person
Mohandas Gandhi
Person
Thomas Jefferson
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Epidemics
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

$90 million freeway crossing for cougars in Los Angeles a world first

He’s the unofficial mascot of Los Angeles who has survived crossing two of the nation’s busiest freeways, ingesting rat poison, and living in an urban area among the Hollywood elite. The mountain lion, named P-22, was likely born in the Santa Monica Mountains but made the 40-mile journey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy