What in the world was that, Minnesota? The Timberwolves were looking poised to take Game 3 away from the Memphis Grizzlies, dominating them nearly all first half long. They built a massive 26-point lead at one point. Patrick Beverley of all people was outplaying Ja Morant! (much to LeBron’s delight). While Morant and co. got it to within single digits before the end of the half, the T-Wolves went and got it back up to double digits in no time.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO