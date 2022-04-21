Thousands of customers in the Ottawa Valley without power Thursday afternoon

LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – Following a tense day of fire danger, Kiowa County officials say firefighters contained the Sandy Creek Fire burning near Lamar. The fire forced the towns of Chivington and Brandon to be evacuated. (credit: Whitney Gonzales) Those evacuations were lifted on Friday night. Kiowa County officials tell CBS4 “a few small structures” were burned, and four homes in Brandon were in the direct path of the fire. Fortunately, firefighters were able to save them. As of Friday, the fire was 2,000 acres. Smoke from the fire was so large it showed up on weather radar. First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears said the phenomenon is “significant because the beams from area radars are several thousand feet overhead by the time they reach SE Colorado.”

KIOWA COUNTY, CO ・ 57 MINUTES AGO