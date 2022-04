A potential record crowd is expected to be on hand Saturday when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his title against veteran contender Dillian Whyte in a 12-round championship boxing match. The opening bell for the pay-per-view main card is set for 2 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London. Numerous projections have set the expected attendance at a minimum of 94,000 spectators, which would be a venue record for boxing and the sport's high mark in the 21st century. The generally accepted record for paid attendance at a boxing match is 132,274 fans for Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Greg Haugen in February 1993 at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City. It will be the second defense of the title Fury took from Deontay Wilder in the second of their three fights, while Whyte will fight for his first major title.

