How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By Associated Press
KRDO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks shed early gains and closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday after the head of the Federal...

krdo.com

Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
AOL Corp

Stocks fall, as Wall Street heads for another losing week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping again on Friday as the sharp, recent surge for interest rates keeps weighing on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was 0.8% lower in early trading and on pace to close out a third straight losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 389 points, or 1.1%, at 34,403, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $100 During the Market Sell-Off

Though stock market declines can be unpredictable and scary, they're the ideal time to put your money to work. Investing $100 into these three fast-paced companies should be a genius move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
FOXBusiness

Dow dips 368 points, Nasdaq 2% after Powell’s rate hike talk

U.S. stocks surrendered all earlier gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled forthcoming rate hikes. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13174.651547 -278.41 -2.07%. Powell said Thursday that central bank officials could raise interest rates by 50-basis points in May and subsequent months as they seek to tame the hottest inflation...
MarketWatch

Dow gains 500 points, books best day in a month as stocks rally

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday as energy prices pulled back and investors combed through another batch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. gained about 502 points, or 1.5%, to end near 34,912, marking its biggest daily percentage climb since March 16, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 index.
MarketWatch

Dow skids nearly 900 points Friday as stock selloff accelerates

Powell spoke on Thursday, not Wednesday. This article has been corrected. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow down nearly 900 points as losses on Wall Street intensified ahead of the weekend. The Dow industrials skid 886 points, or 2.5%, to about 33,909, heading for its worst daily percent decline since Nov. 26, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index.
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes tumble. So do volumes of new stock issuance

Literally, not much beyond a sea of red. Initial public offerings have been sparse this year as the Federal Reserve looks to tighten financial conditions and cool inflation at 40-year highs. Follow-on offerings, when public companies sell additional shares to raise funds, also have fallen off dramatically, following several monster...
CBS LA

Dow tumbles nearly 1,000 points as Fed readies sharp rate hike

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as the Federal Reserve signals it is ready to jack up interest rates to fight inflation. As the sell-off accelerated in the afternoon, the S&P 500 fell 122 points, or 2.8%, to close at 4,272. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 981 points, or 2.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.5%. Shares were losing ground even before the start of trade after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that aggressive increases in interest rates were needed to fight inflation."The combination of Jerome Powell's comments and some disappointing earnings news was too much for investors to...
NBC News

Dow plunges more than 970 points on its worst day since 2020

Stocks plunged on Friday, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down for consecutive weekly declines, as traders weighed a raft of corporate earnings and rising interest rates. The Dow fell 968 points, or 2.7%, to 33,992.57 for its worst day since 2020. The S&P 500 was 2%...
CNBC

What to watch today: Futures mixed after Fed's Powell knocked markets for a loop

U.S. stock futures were mixed Friday, one day following an afternoon market sell-off on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which wiped out strong morning gains. Rising bond yields, which continued Friday, hit the Nasdaq particularly hard Thursday, with the tech-heavy index dropping 2% in a second straight session of big losses. (CNBC)
