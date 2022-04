Since inviting the Tampa Bay Rays to sit at the table and talk about their future in the city, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said the conversations have progressed. “The discussion with the Rays is going really well. First, we’ve asked them to come back to the table with [putting] St. Pete, Pinellas back in the game, and they’ve done that,” Welch said during the Wednesday meeting of the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO