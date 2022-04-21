Eagles moving JJ Arcega-Whiteside from WR to the TE position

In a move that could save his career and lengthen his stay in Philadelphia, former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is moving from the wide receiver position to the tight end spot according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

Arcega-Whiteside, who was listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds on last year’s roster, has reportedly put on weight and is embracing the position switch.

Philadelphia has potential All-Pro Dallas Goedert as the starter at the position, but the backup role is unclear right now, with 2021 undrafted rookie Jack Stoll entrenched, along with Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai.

Tyree Jackson flashed enormous potential last summer, but he’ll miss the bulk of 2022 rehabbing a torn ACL.

Arcega-Whiteside, who was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, has just 16 career receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown in 40 games.

His ability on special teams and prowess as a run blocker we’ll likely keep him on the roster going forward, and he could become a mismatch to watch.