ASOTIN — The 80th Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo returned with gusto this weekend, delighting visitors and participants. From rodeo events to new entertainment acts, the fair board led by President Peggy Hansford worked hard to make it fun for the whole family. The only thing missing is the downtown carnival; the company that usually brings the rides to Asotin was already booked for another gig.

ASOTIN, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO