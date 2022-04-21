ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL announces when it will announce 2022 regular season schedule

By Todd Brock
 2 days ago
The NFL has officially announced when they’ll officially announce the 2022 regular season schedule.

Backed with a fancy title sponsor, the 2022 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 12. Fans will be able to see their team’s full slate on NFL Network (that live special will, of course, have its own title sponsor), NFL.com, and the NFL app.

It’s already known that the Cowboys will play the following teams at AT&T Stadium: Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, New York Giants, Philadelphia, and Washington.

The team will travel for meetings with: Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, Tennessee, New York Giants, Philadelphia, and Washington.

Ahead of the full unveiling, the league will continue its annual tradition of leaking a few key showdowns a little bit early.

The first Thursday Night Football matchup to be shown on Amazon Prime Video will be announced on Thursday, April 28, during the first round of this year’s draft. That Week 2 broadcast- slated for September 15- will be the debut for Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit as booth partners.

This season’s International Games will be announced on Wednesday, May 4. As of now, just five teams’ participation is known. Tampa Bay will play host in the league’s first-ever game in Munich. Arizona will be the designated home team for a game in Mexico City. Green Bay, New Orleans, and Jacksonville will be the home squads for three London matches.

Other “select” games will be revealed the week of May 9, according to the league.

And while the full official schedule release will take place at 8 p.m. Eastern on May 12, each club will be allowed to announce their first home opponent two hours prior that same evening.

NFL
