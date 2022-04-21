ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating human remains found buried in shallow grave in east Tulsa

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are working to determine the identity of a body found in a shallow grave.

The discovery was made near Admiral and 124th East Avenue in East Tulsa on Wednesday.

Police say the body may or may not be related to a recent missing persons case.

The crime scene was cleared on Thursday afternoon after Lt. Brandon Watkins said the forensic anthropologist from the Medical Examiners’ office was able to recover the body.

The discovery of human remains in a wooded area near a pond was made Wednesday in an area that is somewhat hidden from view.

It’s down an embankment by a pond. The land sits on private property next to a large apartment complex.

Lt. Watkins says the identity and cause of death will have to come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Yellow crime scene tape kept onlookers away on Thursday as homicide and crime scene detectives dressed in white worked in the wooded area processing the crime scene along with anthropologists and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tulsa Police say this all started when a patrol officer who was assisting a couple of homicide detectives following up on some leads regarding a missing persons case came across evidence of a shallow grave.

“The officer who came out and saw it had a very good eye and noticed something,” said Lt. Watkins. “I cannot thank her enough for finding what she found.”

A forensic anthropologist from the Medical Examiners’ Office confirmed they had found human remains. Watkins said they didn’t know how long the body had been in the shallow grave, or the gender. “Right now it’ll go to the Medical Examiners’ Office and from there she’ll start the process of identifying the victim,” Watkins said, “and we’ll find out who we’re dealing with.”

He thinks it could be anywhere from hours to days to make a positive identification. Watkins says anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area they were excavating should get in touch with police: “Anybody who doesn’t belong down by this pond, hanging out down by this pond,’’ he said,”any vehicles or anything like that, we’ll take whatever information we can get.”

Police say they have reason the body may be related to a recent missing person case, but caution they are early in the investigation.

