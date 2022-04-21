Could Nets star Kevin Durant's diminished performances vs. the Boston Celtics simply be due to exhaustion?

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Could one of the biggest reasons the Boston Celtics are up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets be one of the simplest explanations in the world of sport?

Per ESPN senior writer Brian Windhorst, that very well might be the case.

Windhorst was recently on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about what has been happening in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, and when it came to the Nets-Celtics series, the ESPN analyst had a simple theory: fatigue.

The Nets had to fight their way back from a terrible record incurred while superstar forward Kevin Durant was out injured, and teammate Kyrie Irving could not man the point full time due to personal choices regarding COVID-19.

This put the Nets in a position to need Durant to play both heavy minutes over the 10 final games of the season and a play-in tournament game. Now, the Nets are facing a defense created to tire players like Durant out.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear Windhorst and the rest of the crew from “Get Up” share their theories on what is affecting the Nets.

