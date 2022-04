There are many wonderful advantages to owning your own home—security and independence are two that come to mind. But I've also always loved the idea of starting fresh with a blank canvas and truly making a space my own. And since I just bought an apartment in New York, I couldn't wait to turn it into the tiny home of my dreams. After all, owning in the city is a huge accomplishment, so when it comes to decorating, I'm opting for high-quality items that'll make each area feel elevated and stylish, all while on a budget.

