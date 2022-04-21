ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Watch a Jealous St. Louis Cat Mimic a Baby to Get Attention

By Doc Holliday
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you don't think a cat will do just about anything for attention, watch what this St. Louis feline did when a new baby in the house was occupying all of mom's time. This is a classic. I'm pretty jaded when it comes to pet stuff at this point as I...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Precious Baby Monkey At St. Louis Zoo Makes His Debut to Visitors

It's baby time for a family of monkeys at the St. Louis Zoo. Ficus was born on March 21 to Cecelia, a 22-year-old colobus monkey. This is her seventh child so she is a pro by now in raising little monkeys, no pun intended. This guy is actually the first money to be born in the new Primate Canopy Trails house at the St. Louis Zoo. The new house has been under construction since 2019 and is a 35,000 square foot outdoor expansion connected to the original primate house that we are all used to seeing. It cost $13 million and consists of eight new outdoor homes for primates, visitors can watch primates in their habits, climb on structures, and learn so much more about primates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Archie, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Person#Old Cat#Jealous#Orange#Nauvoo House#Attic
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy