ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Who Vandalized a Sub at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard?

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Navy is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the vandalism of a submarine docked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Spokesman Gary Hildreth said "U.S....

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 5

Related
97.5 WOKQ

DWI Overturn Closes Portsmouth, NH, Road

Portsmouth Police expect Elwyn Road to remain closed during much of the Friday morning commute following a drunk driving crash. A car driven by Danika Williams of Vermont flipped over just after midnight, causing "significant damage" to a utility pole according to police. Williams was arrested and charged with DWI and reckless operation.
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marlborough police search for missing teenager

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Police say Lillian Campbell, 16, is in the company of a 20-year-old man. They traveled out of state and may have been in the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area the evening of Friday, April 15, according to police.
Daily Voice

Woman Dangling From DC Building By Her Legs Rescued: Police

Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of domestic violence in Washington DC that left a woman hanging from a building with her legs tied, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a woman hanging from a building in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Commander Duncan Bedlion said.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth Naval Shipyard#Vandalism#Navy#Twitter
Seacoast Current

Have You See Him? Violent Rochester, NH, Man Jumps Bail

Police are looking for a man with "violent tendencies" in connection with an alleged domestic violence assault. Alexander Sutton is wanted on bail violations connected with an assault that reportedly included the act of strangulation, according to U.S. Marshals. He has connections to both Rochester and Berwick. He was last known to be employed by a roofing and renovation company out of Lebanon, Maine.
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
94.9 HOM

The Legit Nicest Maine State Trooper Ever Pulled Me Over On the Turnpike

The irony to this whole situation is seriously hilarious because with the weather in Northern New England reaching the mid-to-upper 60s the last two days, I had an article in mind to write -- "Here's Why Maine and New Hampshire Drivers Should Be Extra Cautious Driving." If only I actually heeded my own advice.
NECN

Dorchester Man Dead, Woman Injured in Attempted Murder-Suicide: Investigators

A man is dead and his wife is hospitalized following a double shooting just after midnight Friday in what authorities believe was an attempted murder-suicide in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Boston police responded to a Lawrence Avenue home around 12:11 a.m. where they...
MassLive.com

Police say Kevin Oldaker is man who led them on Mass. Pike chase; was sleeping in the back of stolen vehicle when found

An Illinois man led police on a chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday after police approached him sleeping in the back of a stolen vehicle. Massachusetts State Police said they approached Kevin Oldaker, 48, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, around 7:24 a.m. Wednesday at the Charlton Service Plaza while he was sleeping in the car that was reported stolen out of Biddeford, Maine. But when the trooper approached him, Oldaker refused to unlock the doors and said he couldn’t find his keys, police said.
POPLAR GROVE, IL
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy