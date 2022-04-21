ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What’s $600M Between Friends (Or Investors)? — See Also

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

There are three traits that every attorney needs to be successful – to...

abovethelaw.com

CNBC

When to invest with a savings account vs. money market account

You have money to save and want to open an account with a higher interest rate than your current bank account. Consider opening a savings account or a money market account. They may appear similar, but there are key differences to understand when deciding where to put your money. Watch this video so that you can make an informed decision.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Mutual funds explained — A quick and easy way to boost savings

A mutual fund pools money from investors and puts it into stocks, bonds or other securities. It's a massive industry; in the U.S. alone as of 2020, an estimated 120 million investors had around $23.9 trillion in total net assets, according to the Investment Company Institute. Most funds have specific...
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

Tech Savvy Firms More Likely To Retain Attorneys

Maybe staying on top of the latest developments in legal technology does matter!. Yesterday, we broke down some of the new report from the Thomson Reuters Institute and Georgetown Law’s Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession. The long and short of it is that, even in an across-the-board sizzling lateral market, there’s a clear distinction between the firms losing attorneys and the firms holding attorneys. And money isn’t the key factor.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Fed Is Raising Interest Rates. How Do Retirees Benefit?

Potential homebuyers frowned at the Fed’s mid-March quarter-point rate hike because they can expect mortgage rates to continue to climb steadily, as they have since January. Freddie Mac’s weekly research bulletin shows that between Jan. 20 and March 24, rates for 30-year mortgages increased more than 1.1 percentage points. A review by the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the higher rates are starting to dampen homebuying, with purchases declining by 6% week over week. We have to wait to see whether slowing sales affect how the Fed adjusts its rates.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
Kiplinger

6 Investment Tips That Can Reduce Worry in Retirement

People planning to retire in the near future, those already retired and some transitioning to the post-work life have greater concerns about their investments than ever before. Geopolitical events, the surge in inflation and the expected increases in interest rates understandably are causing people to worry about where their money...
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Retirees, This Is What It Takes to Be Your Own Insurer

It's daunting to consider, but if something tragic happens and you need years of long-term care, how would you pay for it? The costs of long-term care are already exorbitant and will only get worse. Last year, the national median annual cost of a home health aide was more than $61,000, a 12.5% increase from 2020, while a private room in a nursing home cost more than $108,000, an uptick of 2.4%, according to insurance company Genworth. By 2031, a home health aide could cost about $83,000 a year, and a private room in a nursing home is expected to be roughly $145,700 annually, Genworth says.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

I am soon to inherit a sizable sum of money from an uncle with whom no one in my family still speaks; I’m the only one who has stayed in contact with him. While it seems a bit grotesque to think about money while someone is on their deathbed, this is a large enough sum that I need to plan for how I will save/invest it.
INCOME TAX

