Behind Viral Videos

Instagram wants you to stop posting funny TikToks to Reels

By Jake Shropshire
The Millennial Source (TMS)
The Millennial Source (TMS)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Insta content aggregators, beware. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that Instagram is going to be making some changes to its platform to benefit...

themilsource.com

Engadget

Instagram tests user-created Templates feature for Reels videos

Instagram is experimenting with a new Templates feature for Reels that will let users copy video formats from other Reels videos, reported Business Insider. Templates are already an incredibly popular feature we’ve seen on TikTok, and are often the basis for viral challenges and trends on the platform. The Templates feature on Reels is still in beta testing mode, with only a small number of influencers able to access it.
makeuseof.com

Why You Should Create Instagram Reels With Adobe Premiere Pro (And How to Do It)

Since Instagram introduced Reels in 2020, the feature has become a crucial part of many creators’ growth strategies on the platform. But beyond the growth potential, you can have a lot of fun creating Instagram Reels. If you want to take your production skills to the next level, you should strongly consider using a video editing tool like Adobe Premiere Pro.
hackernoon.com

4 Tools to Schedule Pinterest Posts

Here are some tools that allow you to schedule Pinterest posts for the future. Here are some tools that allow you to schedule Pinterest posts for the future. Pinterest posts can be an awesome marketing tool and get a ton of reach. However, Pinterest’s native scheduler only allows you to schedule posts for up to 2 weeks in advance.
Adam Mosseri
makeuseof.com

How to See Your YouTube Comment History

As a YouTube user, you've probably left a bunch of comments on many videos. We've all done it, but sometimes it's almost impossible to keep track of all of them. Fortunately, YouTube makes it easy to look, edit or delete all the comments you've made on your account. How? Read on to find out.
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
thebrag.com

Full video of DaBaby and Wisdom fight released: “He had a legit reason for swinging”

DaBaby is once again making headlines following an alleged altercation between him and fellow rapper Wisdom that was caught on video that has since gone viral. In the video, which was uploaded by prince_mazani on Instagram, DaBaby is seen attacking Wisdom – an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – backstage during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
Page Six

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Anny Francisco, Robert Springs’ 7-month-old dies

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old baby, Adriel. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a black ribbon against a white background on Thursday. “I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.” The couple, who married in September 2019, welcomed Adriel on Sept. 7, 2021. They are also mom and...
We deliver the biggest business and geopolitical headlines from Monday to Friday the way you want and report on human-interest stories on the weekends.

 https://www.themilsource.com

