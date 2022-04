WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka could soon be closing the Wetumpka Sports Complex’s fields to the youth baseball and softball leagues. According to an email from the Wetumpka Youth Baseball & Softball League Board of Directors, the city will close the fields starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. They would remain closed for league play . until the city got signed agreements from the “league and financial disclosures which shall include bank statements from the last 24 months and all the monthly treasure reports from the last 24 months.”

