ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Melancon gets Soto in 9th, Dbacks hold off Nats 4-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VH570_0fGWBqez00
1 of 8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel’s tiebreaking two-run home run hold up in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Soto popped up to third base with two outs, ending Melancon’s second save of the season.

Melancon retired the first two hitters before allowing two singles and hitting Cesar Hernandez with a pitch. Following a mound visit by pitching coach Brent Strom, Melancon retired Soto on an 0-2 cutter.

“I thought it was a great mound visit by (Strom), and Melancon made a quality pitch to their best player, arguably one of the best players in baseball,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Hummel had two hits, Matt Davidson and Jake McCarthy also homered, and Arizona split the four-game series with consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Davidson was called up from Triple-A Reno on Thursday after hitting eight home runs in 11 games. He homered in his first at-bat in the majors since Sept. 6, 2020 with the Reds.

“I trust my swing a hundred percent,” Davidson said. “Sometimes you’ll get hits, sometimes you won’t, but obviously it’s good to get off to a good start. I trust it for the long haul and we’ll see what happens.”

Arizona starter Zach Davies (1-1) gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Four Arizona relievers combined to allow a run on three hits, including the two off Melancon in the ninth.

Nelson Cruz homered for Washington and Keibert Ruiz had two hits.

Josh Rogers (1-2) allowed four runs and six hits — three of them home runs — in 4 1/3 innings.

Hummel’s homer off Rogers gave Arizona a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

Washington got within 4-3 in the eighth when Josh Bell reached on a catcher’s interference call against Jose Herrera with two outs and the bases loaded, but Ruiz popped out to end the threat.

“We had opportunities the last couple of innings to put the game away and we just couldn’t do it,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “But I’ll take my chances with those guys, especially Juan up there in that situation (in the ninth).”

After solo home runs by Davidson and McCarthy made it 2-0, Cruz tied it with a two-run homer after Soto walked leading off the fourth.

GLOVE WORK

It was the second catcher’s interference of the series for Herrera after having one in a 6-1 loss on Tuesday.

“He’s trying to make a good adjustment to the baseball. Catchers aren’t just catching the ball, there’s a lot of finesse and angles to what they’re doing,” Lovullo said. “Just a quick adjustment and he’ll be fine.”

WALK THIS WAY

Soto’s walk was his 15th of the season. He has reached base in 18 of his last 33 plate appearances with two doubles, a homer, 11 walks and a hit by pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 1B Bell was in the lineup one day after leaving in the third inning with left knee tightness. An MRI on the knee Thursday was clean. ... RHP Hunter Harvey went on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain. RHP Erasmo Ramírez was promoted from Triple-A Rochester.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the first of a three-game series against the visiting Mets. He pitched four scoreless innings against the Mets while allowing two hits on April 16 in New York.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (0-2, 7.50) pitches the opener of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Corbin is 9-8 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 games — 24 starts — against the Giants.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s agent all but ensured he would leave Braves

Freddie Freeman’s agent Casey Close played a huge role in his client signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers over his former team in the Atlanta Braves during MLB free agency. While Freddie Freeman is now a big part of all things Los Angeles Dodgers, it may have been his agent Casey Close who played an integral part in his highly-controversial Atlanta Braves departure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to become MLB’s new Astros?

Sign-stealing has been a major topic across MLB since the Houston Astros were caught cheating in 2017, and now the New York Yankees are under exposure. New York is one of the most historic and dominant franchises in MLB. They hold the record for most World Series Championships, and most people, regardless of whether they are baseball fans, know the team fairly well.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
NBC Sports

Odubel Herrera starts in CF for Phillies in return from injured list

The Phillies activated Odubel Herrera from the injured list Friday and put him right into the starting lineup for the first game of their homestand against the Brewers. Herrera, sidelined since early in spring training by an oblique injury, bats ninth and starts in center field against Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta. Outfielder Simón Muzziotti was optioned to Double A to make room on the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Strom
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Josh Rogers
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Nelson Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Washington Nationals#Ap#Diamondbacks#Triple A Reno#Reds
NBC Sports

What we learned as Joc homers twice, Giants sweep Nationals

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Washington Nationals took offense to the Giants trying to add on Friday night as the teams met for the first time this season. The Giants never stopped pushing over three days, and late Sunday afternoon, they walked out of Nationals Park with their second sweep of the road trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Cubs RHP Alec Mills feeling good after rehab start

CHICAGO (AP) — Whenever Alec Mills makes it back to the Chicago Cubs, he plans to be ready for whatever manager David Ross needs from him. Mills is rehabbing a low back strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list on opening day. The veteran right-hander pitched three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, allowing three runs and eight hits.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Nats angered by Kapler’s late aggression in Giants’ 7-1 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — A six-run lead in the ninth inning wasn’t enough for Giants manager Gabe Kapler, and the Nationals took exception. With two outs in the top of the ninth on Friday night and San Francisco ahead 7-1, the Giants’ Thairo Estrada took off on an 0-1 pitch and Brandon Crawford blooped a single over Washington shortstop Alcides Escobar, who grabbed the ball and threw out Estrada at the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

868K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy