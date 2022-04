(TNS) — It's been nearly a year and a half since the first electric rental scooters hit Seattle streets amid concerns of safety, access and obstructions on sidewalks. Over 1.4 million trips were taken by 260,000 riders during the pilot program between September 2020 and October 2021, with the initial fleet size of around 1,500 colorful devices growing to 5,000 citywide, according to a report recently released by the Seattle Department of Transportation.

