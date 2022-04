There are dozens of LEGO titles out there now. From brand new IP to retelling the most popular stories of film history, these little brick people have been giving us a new, lighthearted, and fun way to experience these classic franchises all over again. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t just the latest LEGO game on the market, but it’s also the biggest and most ambitious one the developers have ever made. This single game encompasses all the mainline films in the titular franchise, starting with Episode 1 and going all the way to the conclusion of Episode 9, with nothing cut or missing in between. That is a lot of game, as you might imagine, which can feel incredibly intimidating to jump into when you look at all there is to do — and especially to collect.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO