Windermere, FL

St. Cloud, Harmony, Windermere claim 3A weightlifting crowns

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
St. Cloud senior weightlifter Julian Sykes, practicing earlier in the season, lifted a career-best total and won two FHSAA Class 3A state championships Thursday in Port St. Joe. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

St. Cloud’s Julian Sykes and Harmony’s Isaac Balado swept FHSAA championships in traditional and snatch competitions to lead Orlando area athletes in the Class 3A boys weightlifting state meet Thursday.

Sykes, a senior, recorded career-bests in both events. He first powered up a 225-pound lift to win the snatch title in the 154-pound weight class by a 30-pound margin. He then hoisted a 615 total to win the traditional competition, where best bench press and clean-and-jerk marks were counted for each contestant. Sykes won by a 70-pound margin to lead the Bulldogs to an area-best seventh-place finish in the traditional team standings.

Balado, also senior, hit his personal bests as the 129 champion in traditional (495) and snatch (175).

Windermere High sophomore Andres Giron, a promising football linebacker, upped his previous best by 25 pounds with a 605 total for the bench and C&J to win the 169-pound weight class.

East River senior Nick Puleo, the 119 champion a year ago, totaled 445 to finish second to Balado.

Timber Creek, led by 199 runner-up Jonah Migliore (630), Elvie Valmones and Patrick Martinez, placed eighth, 1 point in front of Windermere.

Flagler Palm Coast scored 24 points to win the state championship.

St. Cloud scored 16 points in the snatch to finish in a tie for fourth in a tight race behind Boca Raton Olympic Heights (21), Navarre (20) and Flagler Palm Coast (18).

Lyman’s David Izquierdo was runner-up in the snatch and third in traditional at 154.

St. Cloud’s Nathaniel Combs and Nate Carr also earned third-place finishes, as did Julio Hernandez of Orange City University.

Check SentinelVarsity.com online for complete results.

Metro volleyball

Two Metro Conference boys volleyball championships will be decided this weekend with Friday-Saturday tournaments.

The East Division tournament will be played at Freedom, with the reigning state champ Patriots (19-3) likely to play Winter Park (17-1) in the final. They split two regular season matchups.

Play begins Friday at 4 p.m. leading to a 1 p.m. Saturday championship match.

The West Division tournament will be played at Olympia with Windermere (15-4) the team to beat. That final is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

District track champ Ocoee’s deep roster includes girl who attends another school

Ma’kala Davis doesn’t take classes at Ocoee High School. But the versatile junior represents the Knights in track and field and she’s one of the big reasons Ocoee is enjoying a historic 2022 season. Davis joined the program as a ninth-grader and is one of the team leaders even though she takes her classes at a small private school, Victory Christian of Orlando. “I feel a part of the team ...
OCOEE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF Athletics announces 2022 ChargeOn tour dates

UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir and football coach Gus Malzahn are hitting the road next month for the annual ChargeOn Tour, which added a city back after dropping to just four last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the tour begins in Tampa on May 6 before heading to Fort Lauderdale the next day. Two weeks later, the tour picks up in Port Canaveral on May 24 and ends the month ...
ORLANDO, FL
