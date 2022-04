Navy petty officer third class Morton "Mort" Block was 19 when he met the then-17-year-old Susan Weber on the beach while on shore leave back in the States. It was love at first sight for him. "She took my breath away," recalled Block, now 82, in an interview with PEOPLE. "I knew she was the one. But I wasn't sure she felt the same way about me. I thought, 'I'm going to write my feelings down and put them to music.'" As a trumpet player who dabbled in jazz groups from time to time, the lovesick sailor already had a melody kicking around his head.

