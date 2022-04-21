ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Crown Media Family Networks to Create Original Programming Based on Crayola and DaySpring Brands

By Errol Lewis
soapoperanetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Crown Media prepares the release of its first set of movies based on the Mahogany brand, based on the Hallmark Card line of the same name, the company announced earlier this week that it is now in development...

www.soapoperanetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Ash
Digital Trends

Netflix says 100 million sharing accounts will have to pay up, somehow

Netflix today released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. And they’re not great. By which, we mean, they’re relatively stagnant, with revenue up to $7.868 billion, a 9.8% increase year over year. But it actually lost 200,000 subscribers — and it’s forecasting 2 million fewer subs for the second quarter of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Programming#Dayspring Brands#Mahogany#Hallmark#Crown Media#Evp
Outsider.com

Hulu Users Report Widespread Issues With the Streaming Service

Users are reporting that Hulu is down and they are not able to access the app or even stream video on Thursday night. Users are reporting that the issues with Hulu are taking place with the on-demand and live TV parts of the service. Messages started arriving at Hulu around 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Chicago, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. have been reporting the most issues around Hulu on Thursday night into the app’s headquarters.
INTERNET
TheWrap

8 Reasons Why Netflix Is Losing Subscribers

The pandemic, price hikes and stiff competition are among the factors plaguing the streaming giants subscriber retention. Why has Netflix seen such a dramatic drop in subscribers?. On Tuesday, the streaming giant shocked Wall Street and its shareholders when it announced a 200,000 subscriber drop as part of its first-quarter...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Netflix Makes Major Change to TV App

Netflix has announced a big change to the TV app for the streaming service, one that personalizes the experience further for users. Confirmed in a blog post on their official site, Netflix announced their rolling out a Category Hub in the TV Menu for all members that specifically includes users favorite genres but also new categories of films, series and specials, that might appeal to their interest. The service notes that by adding these personalized categories they're hoping users will save some time instead of scrolling through "endless rows" of content. They write: "We're always looking to improve the member experience. We hope this new feature will make it easier to find your most beloved categories and explore new genres when you're craving some adventure (or fantasy or musicals or...)."
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

As Netflix Is Losing Customers, HBO And HBO Max Revealed Big Successes Going Into The Discovery Merger

Streaming content seems to be the way of the future, but with so many options for paying customers to partake in, the competition is fierce among platforms trying to attract and keep subscribers. HBO Max and Discovery+ will soon combine their libraries, as HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery on April 8 to form Warner Bros. Discovery. That wasn’t the only big news for HBO Max, however, as they posted global subscriber gains in the first quarter. Streaming giant Netflix, meanwhile, reported an unexpectedly large plunge in subscribers over the first three months of 2022.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

HBO, HBO Max Subscribers Increase by 13 Million — Still Lower Than Netflix, Disney+?

HBO and HBO Max subscribers continued to soar high in the first quarter of 2022, bringing an additional 3 million globally in the first three months of the year. HBO Max competes with other behemoth streaming services out there including Netflix and Disney+. It houses the massive library of iconic entertainment titles by Warner Bros. Not to mention that it also inclused HBO hit series like Succession and Euphoria.
TV & VIDEOS
protocol.com

The great streaming service shakeup

Good morning! Netflix is having its face-the-music moment and CNN+ is reportedly against the ropes after executives realized people don’t want to pay for what amounts to just CNN. What’s a streaming service to do? I’m Janko Roettgers, and I’ve been a Netflix subscriber since 2010 (am I … old?).
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Movie Chart

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project climbed to No. 1 on Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the week of March 21-27 with 1.2 billion minutes viewed. The original Netflix movie is a sci-fi time-travel adventure about a jet pilot (Reynolds) who goes back in time and meets up with his younger self and his late father.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's 'Heartstopper': TV ReviewNetflix's Cratering Stock Drags Down Its Rivals TooHedge Fund Titan Bill Ackman Sells All Netflix Stock as Billion-Dollar Bet Flops Among all streaming programming, the movie placed second for the week of March 21-27 behind the second season...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy