HELENA — Ryan Daggett had himself a day guiding the second- and third-team offenses during Carroll football’s spring game on Saturday. Just last season, Daggett was a reserve wide receiver having made the switch from signal caller after the 2021 spring campaign. An injury to back-up quarterback Chase Coyle pulled Daggett back to the quarterback room, and after a spring of re-honing his skills at the position, Daggett tossed three touchdowns against live defenses to put a bow on his spring session.

HELENA, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO