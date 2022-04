SPENCERVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Clementz are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private celebration. Clementz and the former Catherine Ann (Cathy) Meier were married April 28, 1972, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Rachael (Kevin) Gilroy,...

SPENCERVILLE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO