Drew Kopek scored four times to help the Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team to a 13-7 Tri-Valley League win at home over Clinton Thursday at RFA Stadium. RFA jumped out to a 4-0 lead with just over eight minutes elapsed in the contest. “Our game plan was to come out hard,” with a lot of energy, said RFA first year head coach Kayla Smith after the win. “We always have a tough battle with Clinton so getting to put a few away early is good,” and puts pressure on the Clinton defense, she added.

CLINTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO