Pasadena, CA

Heidi Klum Shines In Sparkling Green Suit & Sculptural Logo Heels on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIuOT_0fGVoY0N00

Heidi Klum made a glittery arrival on the red carpet at America’s Got Talent season 17 kickoff event in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday. The judge lead the way in a vivid double-breasted green sequin suit.

Klum’s outfit consisted of an oversized blazer that was accented with black buttons and side welt pockets. She teamed the jacket with matching pants that had a relaxed fit. To continue with a monochromatic aesthetic, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel complemented her look with green futuristic shades.

To let her look speak for itself, Klum continued with minimal accessories and makeup. She styled her signature blond tresses straight, while tapered bangs framed her face.

Klum’s suit was enough to get everyone talking, but her shoes was the highlight of her sparkly ensemble. The runway model finished things off with Dolce & Gabbana’s Printed Elaphe Baroque DG sandals. The statement heels feature an elaphe upper, bejeweled buckle in vintage palladium-plated metal, branded leather sole and a 4-inch sculptural baroque DG heel with neon details.

When it comes to Klum’s essential clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes . The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. Her shoe lineup includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row.

See more of Klum’s style through the years.

Add a dose of glam to your look with statement sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wG4vx_0fGVoY0N00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Breslin Sandal, $110.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Z2BJ_0fGVoY0N00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Sirena Ankle Tie Sandal, $128.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SPnf_0fGVoY0N00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Vavoom Strappy Dress Sandal, $66.50 (was $95) .

