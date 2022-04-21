ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tyler, the Creator’s Customizable Golf Wang Converse Sneakers Are Only Available for 24 Hours

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvihP_0fGVoX7e00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler, the Creator’s latest Converse collaboration is utterly sustainable. However, there’s one minor detail that marks a major change — it’s only available for 24 hours.

The rapper’s Golf Wang label has partnered with the iconic sneaker brand on a customizable range of its high-top Chuck 70 sneakers, launching online April 28. The collaboration will allow shoppers to alter the shoes’ graphics, uppers and base colors through Converse’s own Converse By You program.

In the accompanying campaign, Converse and Golf Wang showcase different ways customers can make their Chuck 70s utterly unique — thanks to invisible models posing in the collection. The sneaker style is cast in a palette of black, red, golden yellow, white, light blue and forest green, complete with coordinating sole piping. Though all pairs feature a polka-dot lining, their graphics can be chosen from a variety of options — featuring “Golf” or “Golf Wang” lettering in fonts ranging from gothic to retro.

Most notably, Converse has stated it can provide over 100,000 color and graphics combinations — ensuring there’s a style available for anyone.

Golf Wang has expanded since launching in 2011, partnering with brands like Vans, Suicoke and Lacoste. The brand has released limited-edition takes on Converse’s Chuck 70 high and low-top sneakers over the years, ranging from flame prints to pastels. The label has also conceived a Golf Le Fleur line with Converse, and launched its own collections of luggage, fragrance, accessories and more.

Converse itself has increased its slate of collaborations in recent years, partnering with Rick Owens, Come Tees, Comme des Garcons and more labels. The brand has also just dropped its Summer 2022 collection, featuring new takes on its Chuck 70, Run Star Hike and Run Star Motion sneakers in high and low-top silhouettes. All include a range of warm weather-worthy details, such as floral embroidery, platform soles, paint-splatter prints and a color palette of purples, blues and pinks.

Converse x Golf Wang’s customizable line will drop on Converse’s website on April 28.

Discover stars in Converse sneakers over the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Owens
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Converse#Sneaker#Vans
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand Started a Conversation On Body Image

Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand — a 100-piece collaboration with Fabletics called Yitty. The news has much of the singer's global fanbase psyched about her latest venture, especially since it will include sizes XS to 6X. Amid the excitement, though, came some social media criticism that shapewear, which has traditionally served to hide or conceal "flaws" and/or make the body appear slimmer, runs contrary to Lizzo's signature brand of unconditional self-love. It's criticism that Lizzo herself has tackled head-on ahead of Yitty's official launch on April 12.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Is A Total Stunner In This Crochet Halter Dress On Insta–Where Did These Curves Come From?!

The late ‘90s and early 2000s are back and we’re not mad about it. From truly tiny crop tops to ultra-low-rise mini skirts—celebs are turning to the aughts for fashion inspo more and more. While Bella Hadid was definitely ahead of the curve on this trend, other celebs are catching on—like Amelia Hamlin and Hailey Bieber. But an unexpected y2k convert is none other than Kendall Jenner. When we saw the super short crochet halter dress she wore on Insta, we were transported to a 2000s summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

111K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy