ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

'Love Your Block' program created to fight Albany blight

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany is teaming up with a new program to fight blight. The effort...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

CDTA unveils new 'green' bus shelter in Troy

TROY - CDTA is teaming up with the city of Troy and Rosenblum Development for a new initiative. A green shelter was unveiled on Congress Street in the city. It includes space on top of the shelter for planting, solar panels and solar garbage cans. CDTA has incorporated several ways...
TROY, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell sets limit on number of dogs per household

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell released a statement on Facebook, Friday afternoon, regarding the number of dogs allowed per household. They have announced that they are limiting the number of dogs allowed per household to four within the City of Hornell. This comes after city officials have had a number of instances […]
HORNELL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New space for those on the spectrum opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a new local space designed to enhance the lives of neurodiverse individuals that’s aiming to promote inclusion with neurotypical children and adults in the same place. NEWS10’s John Gray and Christina Arangio had the pleasure of checking out the new space: Bring on the Spectrum on Fuller Road in Albany. Bring on the Spectrum is a […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
WNYT

Sticker Mule donates another $50k to improve Amsterdam park

An Amsterdam business donated $50,000 to help improve a local park. Sticker Mule, a printing company, presented the check Wednesday for the construction of a new pool concession stand at Veterans Park. The stand will be named Herman's Hut, after the business' mascot. The co-founder says he donated because of...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Plane From Buffalo,NY Found In Siberian Lake

A World War 2 era plane that was built in Buffalo is back in the 716 after being pulled from a Siberian Lake. It never ceases to amaze me how incredible the history of Buffalo and Western New York is. Winning the war took an entire nation and, more specifically, the hard work of Americans at home and here in Buffalo. The Bell p-39 has a legendary history in the United States and WW2 and it is a MUST see at The Niagara Aerospace Museum!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blight
PIX11

NY SNAP households to receive maximum food stamp benefits in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April. That includes those already at the maximum level of benefits. According […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hot 99.1

WATCH: Bear Comes Right Up On the Porch of Upstate NY Home

Talk about a close encounter, this video comes from Worcester, NY - a town in Otsego county about an hour west of Albany. It was snowing pretty hard on Monday night. Although bears live outside, maybe this one wanted to come in and get warm. He almost did. The giant black bear made its way onto the porch of a home during last night's snow storm, coming right up to the sliding glass doors.
WORCESTER, NY
WNYT

Fund honoring Philip Rabadi raises $40,000 so far

A fund at Albany Medical College honoring Philip Rabadi has raised nearly $40,000 in just two days, his family tells NewsChannel 13. Rabadi was killed at his home in New Scotland last week. He was a physician assistant at St. Peter's Hospital. His cousin tells NewsChannel 13 he went into...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy