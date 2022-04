Former Chicago Fire star Charlie Barnett has described being abruptly written out of the show as a “blessing in disguise”.The actor, who appears in Netflix series Russian Doll, played Peter Mills on the popular NBC show. He starred in the series from 2012 until 2015, when he was written out.In a new interview, Barnett acknowleged that he was “really sad at the time”, but admitted that he reflects on the situation differently now.“[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett told Digital Spy. “I really was...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 55 MINUTES AGO