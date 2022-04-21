ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

54% of people say rising living costs are stopping them saving as they want

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMMj7_0fGVg86I00

More than half (54%) of people say the surging cost of living is holding them back from saving as they want to, a survey has found.

And nearly two-fifths (38%) believe April’s national insurance (NI) hike to help pay for health and social care will make the situation worse, according to financial technology firm and workplace pension and savings provider Cushon.

Cushon said if their workplace pension uses “salary sacrifice” then NI contributions could be reduced.

Under salary sacrifice schemes, employees agree to reduce their salary by an amount equal to their pension contributions.

Their employer will then pay their total pension contributions, which saves the employee and the employer money in lower NI contributions.

Although it might not be right for some employees, especially those applying for a mortgage or close to minimum wage, for most workers salary sacrifice can be a great way to get more money into their pockets

Baroness Altmann

Ben Pollard, chief executive and founder of Cushon said: “Salary sacrifice is a simple way for people paying into workplace pension schemes to save hundreds of pounds each year just by changing the way their contributions are made.”

However, people should bear in mind there could be downsides to salary sacrifice, such as decreased mortgage affordability based on someone’s income.

Employees currently pay NI on annual earnings above £9,880, but from July the threshold will increase to £12,570.

Baroness Ros Altmann , a former pensions minister, said: “Although it might not be right for some employees, especially those applying for a mortgage or close to minimum wage, for most workers salary sacrifice can be a great way to get more money into their pockets.

“Those people who are able to access salary sacrifice through their employer but choose not to take it up are missing out on ‘free money’ from the Government.

“As so often in pensions, the terminology is a major problem here. To most people sacrifice means giving something up rather than gaining anything extra.”

Comments / 5

save our country from liberal loons
2d ago

Don’t look now, but the stock market has tanked by over 1500 points this week. A big round of applause for those that are managing our country and destroying any financial security that retirees had.

Reply
7
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security & SSDI: Can I claim both benefits?

Americans are feeling the financial pressure as inflation increases the cost of living, and many are researching Social Security or SSDI benefits. In retirement, people try to claim all the benefits they can, but it isn’t always possible to get every benefit the SSA offers. Even if you can...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

If You're Short on Retirement Savings, Definitely Consider This Social Security Move

Some people enter retirement very shy of their savings goals. The right Social Security strategy could help compensate for a lack of savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Ni
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Millions see $841 benefits payments today

SSI benefit payments worth as much as $841 are being sent to millions of Americans today, April 1. These are for those who collect SSI, and recipients can expect two checks for the month of April. The maximum amount for both checks this month would be $1,682. 8 million Americans...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy