ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Eating-disorders hospital ‘gave patients unsafe food and staff comments hampered recovery’

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3eX8_0fGVfSO800

Patients at a hospital for people with eating disorders were at risk of physical and mental harm because they were given “unsafe and unacceptable” food, a watchdog has found.

Inspectors said they were also concerned about numerous ligature points at the Schoen Clinic York, and patients were not always treated with compassion or respect.

They were among a string of failings highlighted by the Care Quality Commission , which has placed the hospital into special measures and rated it inadequate.

Some patients reported that staff made insensitive comments to them, which hampered their recovery, the watchdog said, following an inspection in January.

And they did not always receive the emotional support they needed, telling inspectors they did not feel clinic managers listened to them.

But staff themselves reported feeling unable to raise concerns without fear of bullying and harassment from managers, amid signs of a “closed culture” at the hospital, the commission says.

The hospital, which is run by Newbridge Care Systems, says issues initially found were quickly addressed with corrective action taken within four weeks - work that was not reflected in the final report.

The CQC report also said:

·         The clinic did not always have enough nursing and support staff to keep people safe, and risks were not assessed, managed or mitigated properly

·         Emergency equipment was not checked regularly

·         The staff alarm system needed reviewing, which meant an emergency response could be delayed

·         Food offered did not meet the complex needs of patients

·         Incidents and safeguarding issues were not always reported appropriately

Brian Cranna, the CQC’s head of hospital inspection, said: “The standards of care we found were putting patients at risk, so we have taken urgent enforcement action, which means the service must improve if it’s to retain its registration.

“We found people didn’t always receive the levels of care they have a right to expect and weren’t always treated with compassion and respect.

“Individual dietary needs weren’t always considered, and people weren’t involved in the planning of their care and treatment.

“Evidence of a closed culture, where people aren’t listened to, and issues aren’t escalated appropriately, was particularly concerning.

“An environment where people feel unable to speak up or where incidents aren’t recorded is completely unacceptable.”

The report said that to the clinic’s credit, ward areas were clean and well maintained and there was enough medical cover, including a doctor available in an emergency.

The Schoen Clinic Group said it was disappointed by the rating being downgraded, and that it had worked with the CQC to take all steps required for improvement.

It said NHS England who had been supportive of its actions and was “assured that our York facility is a safe and caring environment for their patients”.

“The Schoen Clinic Group have invested significantly into this service including a facility upgrade, new systems and safety procedures, and we remain proud of our record of no serious clinical incidents,” it added.

“The issues initially raised in the report were quickly addressed with corrective action taken within four weeks, and whilst we are disappointed that this work hasn’t been reflected in the final report, we welcome the CQC to return to Schoen Clinic York at any time to allow us to demonstrate our commitment to delivering the highest possible standards of quality patient care.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital hits back at coroner for ‘singling it out’ after patient died waiting eight hours for ambulance

An NHS trust has hit back at a coroner who criticised a ‘gross failure of care’ that saw a patient die after waiting eight hours for an ambulance. Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy previously warned there was a risk of future deaths unless University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) took action to address the “excessive” delays in handing over patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. But the trust claims, in a response published recently by the chief coroner, that it has been unfairly singled out over what it says is a national problem, as a record 4,721 ambulance...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#The Schoen Clinic York#Newbridge Care Systems#Cqc
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Man claims that doctors and staff knowingly subjected him to inhumane conditions and denied him prescribed medical treatments ultimately requiring him to have his right leg amputated, lawsuit

The 27-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the jail and medical officials after he claims a lack of proper medical treatment led to him having his right leg amputated below the knee. His attorney said that the jail and medical officials didn’t gave her client a handicap-accessible cell, took away his orthopedic shoes, cane, wheelchair, and crutches – forcing him to put weight on the bad foot. The man claims he was routinely denied standard medical care, prescribed medical devices, outside treatment, and other deprivations for a year ultimately requiring him to have a right below the knee amputation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

This woman thought her daughter was faking a stomach ache, but the reality was much worse

Cayla had been suffering from these pains for quite some time now. Finally, in 2019, they found out the root of the problems. When young Cayla Jones of Cullompton, England, began complaining of agonizing stomach pain, her mom thought she was tired. She assumed that Cayla just wanted to be carried in her arms instead of walking by herself. However, when they finally visited the doctors, they found out that poor Cayla was suffering from a bladder infection. As per the doctor's diagnosis, the infection was the cause of the child's serious stomach pains.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman claims she spent a year trying to convince doctors there was something wrong with her body after her severe stomach pain and swelling was dismissed as stress and acid reflux

The 47-year-old woman says she reportedly spent one year having her severe stomach pain and other symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety and acid reflux. Unfortunately, she was eventually diagnosed with rare form of disease. The elementary school teacher said that she has always been a really healthy person. Two years ago, she began getting severe stomach pain and night sweats at night and saw a doctor about the issues. Her concerns were dismissed by the doctors. The unfortunate woman then went to see another doctor, who also dismissed it as nothing serious, suggesting that she pulled a muscle and prescribing her a muscle relaxer. The brave woman didn’t accept the diagnosis and insisted she get more tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

618K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy