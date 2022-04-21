ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Judge Dismisses Residents’ Attempt to Block Miami GP

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCpmg_0fGVcgyT00

Locals were concerned about noise levels with the first annual race.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge denied local residents’ request to block the upcoming Formula One race at Hard Rock Stadium due to concerns about noise.

Judge Alan Fine said he could not hold an injunction hearing before the Grand Prix begins May 6 and found that “any potential harm is avoidable.” He found the evidence presented was “highly speculative” and offered suggestions of how to avoid potential harm, such as staying indoors or wearing ear plugs.

“It is not based on any current Formula One noise information, and the most recent affidavit from overnight does not take into consideration the south wall [a noise barrier previously erected at the venue],” Fine said, per Autosport .

The judge did say, per the Miami Herald , that the lawsuit can continue beyond the upcoming race weekend as there is a 10-year deal with Hard Rock Stadium to hold the Grand Prix annually.

The Hard Rock Stadium attorney, Melissa Pallet-Vasquez, did tell Fine that there is an agreement already in place with Miami Gardens to measure the noise levels for stadium events.

“By deferring until after the first race a preliminary injunction hearing for future races, we will have the ability, or the parties will have the ability, to know exactly what the noise levels are in fact,” the judge said.

Per the Herald , there is a $5 million community benefits package for Miami in this deal, and although the city has yet to issue the required special events permit, a lawyer for the city told the Herald it plans to “comply” but did not issue a time frame.

Formula One will be in Miami from May 6 to May 8

More Racing Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haas#Miami Dade Circuit Court#Autosport#The Miami Herald
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. DeSantis Accused of Cheating To Remain in Power – Editorial Also Accuses Governor of Racism

An editorial statement published in the Palm Beach Post on March 27 accuses Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of cheating to remain in control, through pushing his personal redistricting plan for Congressional districts. The plan being proposed by the governor would make Florida's Congressional districts even more partisan than they are at present.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Formula One
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Popculture

Man Punched Multiple Times by Mike Tyson Makes Big Legal Move

The man who was punched multiple times by Mike Tyson is getting ready to take legal action. According to TMZ Sports, Melvin Townsend III hired a lawyer shortly after the attack, which happened on an airplane in San Francisco. The lawyer, Matt Morgan from Morgan & Morgan, told TMZ Sports, "Our client is a big Mike Tyson fan. When Mike Tyson boarded the plane, he became overly excited. At first, their interaction was cordial."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Georgia election workers reach settlement terms with OAN

ATLANTA — Two Georgia election workers agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Thursday. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued...
GEORGIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy