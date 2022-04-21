Colorado offensive line developing under new coach

BOULDER — The 2021 season was challenging for the Colorado Buffaloes football team. But no singular unit may have had it tougher than the offensive line.

The experienced in-game struggles, public criticism and a mid-season coaching change.

But that group was given a clean slate when new offensive line coach Kyle DeVan arrived after spending last season as an analyst working with the top offensive line in the country at Michigan.

Now as spring ball is nearing an end, there seems to be a positive aura surrounding that group.

“I feel like the whole o-line is all behind Coach DeVan and just wants to learn and be the best player they possibly can,” left tackle Jake Wiley said. “Coach DeVan is the coach that we needed. He’s teaching us stuff that we never would’ve thought of before and I think everyone loves him.”

Wiley, a Centennial native and Eaglecrest grad, is one of three returning offensive linemen that started the last nine games of the 2021 season.

Veterans Casey Roddick and Frank Fillip are back at right guard and right tackle, respectively, leaving two open spots at left guard and center.

Left guard seems to have been filled by Alabama transfer Tommy Brown, who’s played all over the line throughout his career, but has found himself playing to the right of Wiley this spring.

“I love Tommy,” Wiley said. “It’s fun to play with him. He’s a huge body, knows what he’s doing, really good fundamentally.”

“Tommy’s a motivator and he’s one of the older guys so we look to him," Roddick said. "It’s really nice to have not only myself trying to lead the group, but four other guys who are on the same mission.”

Brown’s impact is being noticed beyond just the offensive linemen. Every player and coach this spring has had a smile on their face when asked about what it’s like having Brown in the program.

That final starting spot is the one that won’t be settled this spring. Both Noah Fenske and Austin Johnson have been getting reps with the first team and even though Fenske was the first one out there during CU’s first public scrimmage this spring, the pair will likely head into fall camp battling it out for that spot.

“Those guys have been going back and forth, but Austin and Noah both have made huge steps of improvement,” head coach Karl Dorrell said. “Austin, he’s a totally different player than what we saw last fall.”

Fenske and Johnson have different styles, but Roddick has liked what he’s seen to his left.

“I think it’s coming together really nicely,” Roddick said. “Whoever is at center, we’re going to roll with it, whether it’s Noah or [Johnson].”

During spring camp, the offensive has had a lack of depth. A few walk-ons like Ben Reznik and Jack Seavall have impressed Dorrell, but the Buffs are only working with nine offensive linemen this spring as they wait for summer additions.

One true freshman that has stood out this spring is Aurora native Travis Gray, who was one of the marquee members of the most recent recruiting class and enrolled early in January.

As of right now, he’s backing up Wiley at left tackle.

“Travis is just out of high school and getting his first college football snaps and he’s doing great,” Wiley said. “The first couple days were a little bit of struggle, but he found his feet quickly.”

Dorrell stressed many times this spring the importance of elevating the second team players. The lack of depth has forced Roddick and Brown to work with the second team, helping make that unit a strength this year.

“As a whole, I think we’ve improved,” Wiley said. “From the people that played last year to the new guys that are coming in now, you can see [the improvement] from practice one to now.”