Mac E Shover, 79, of Carlisle, PA, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born June 3, 1942, in Carlisle to the late Albert M. and Marie (Stewart) Shover. Mac retired after a 33.5-year career with Keystone Railway. He was an avid hunter and wood worker. Most especially, Mac enjoyed caring for his property and mowing the grass.

12 DAYS AGO