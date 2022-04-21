Damon Bruce: 49ers yet to make extension offer to Deebo Samuel

Bruce Bomb!

During Thursday’s broadcast of 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” , host Damon Bruce dropped some inside info about the Deebo Samuel-49ers contract situation drama, as the wide receiver reportedly has requested a trade.

Citing a source close to the situation, Bruce reported that the 49ers are yet to offer Deebo a contract extension during the five-week period since the start of the league year. Check out the full video clip below:

“I got some news,” Bruce said. “And this is real news. With a source I can not reveal because he’s that close to the situation. Even though there are stories to the contrary, about an opening (negotiating) position the Niners put in front of Deebo Samuel, I have it from someone very close – that the 49ers have yet to put an offer on the table.

“This isn’t a situation where they didn’t like an opening offer and thought they were low-balled and insulted by that. The insult was basically in the Niners saying, ‘We’ll give you an extension when we’re good and ready. And you are our player until we say otherwise.’ Apparently there was a little disrespectful communication, as far as Camp Deebo is concerned. But as the Niners say, they’re willing to pay a price. They’ve yet to tell Deebo Samuel what that price is.”

Leave it to co-host Ray Ratto to deliver some perfect instant reaction.

“If that’s true, then they’re a disgrace,” Ratto said of the 49ers. “You make an opening offer to this guy, OK? This is not a long-snapper you’re dealing with here. It’s not even a starting linebacker. This is your offense. And unless you can replace that offense with somebody in the draft. Or get somebody in free agency who does what Samuel does – and there is nobody like that – then you don’t get to high-hat him.

“You might have him under your contractual control, but how much are you willing to risk to maintain that momentary grip on a guy that you frankly need a hell of a lot more than he needs you. If that’s the case, then they’re stupid.”