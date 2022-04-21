ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth gets her own Barbie to mark 70 years on throne

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcDYv_0fGVTVon00

( The Hill ) – Queen Elizabeth is getting her own Barbie doll two months after marking her 70th year on the throne.

Mattel revealed Wednesday the $75 Platinum Jubilee doll on its website.

“This collectible doll wears an elegant ivory gown and blue riband adorned with decorations of order. A stunning crown and matching accessories complete her regal ensemble,” the company wrote.

“Barbie celebrates the longest ruling monarch in British history, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose extraordinary reign has seen her lead with an immeasurable devotion to duty and a life of service,” it added.

The 95-year-old Queen officially marked 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.

For her celebration, she was at her Sandringham residence hosting community groups while wearing a light blue dress. The queen cut her own cake and had a curry and mayonnaise-based dish for the occasion.

The celebration came after Queen Elizabeth had missed multiple public events due to health concerns.

The queen has still carried out her royal duties, but has scaled back public appearances since a hospital visit in 2021.

She has sat on the throne since 1952, after her father, King George VI, died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Thursday posted four pages of examples from math textbooks that have been banned from classrooms citing “prohibited topics” such as “references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,” according to multiple reports.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
SheKnows

These Photos of Queen Elizabeth’s Duchess Days Capture Her Life Before She Was Queen

Today marks the 96th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, long may she reign. From a young age, the Queen — once Princess Elizabeth — knew her destiny in the eyes of the people, and her near-century of life in photos shows how wholly she committed her life to royal duty. The royal’s moment of celebration comes a little over a year after the funeral of Her Majesty’s late husband late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who lived to the age of 99. Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed the longest reign of any monarch in British history, and still has not indicated she intends to pass over the throne to heir Prince Charles anytime soon. And indeed, as we look back at her years rising through the royal ranks, it’s hard to remember her as anything but the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen Elizabeth Spotted Out for a Drive on Her 96th Birthday in Bright Pink Lipstick!

Queen Elizabeth was out and about on her 96th birthday. While the palace told PEOPLE that the monarch would be celebrating her birthday privately, she was spotted going for a drive around her Sandringham estate on Thursday. Sitting in the passenger seat, the Queen gave a glimpse of her off-duty look, including bright pink lipstick, sunglasses and stud earrings.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Look at Queen Elizabeth’s Most Extravagant Tiaras

Click here to read the full article. One of the many hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been the vast collection of extravagant tiaras she’s worn over her 70 years on the throne. Many of the queen’s tiaras have been in the British royal family for more than a century, with some headpieces commissioned by the queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, from the House of Garrard.More from WWDA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway Two of the queen’s most frequently...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throne#Mattel#British#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will never really get’ Queen’s approval because he’s ‘too needy’, book claims

The Queen will never give the Prince of Wales her full approval because she finds him “too needy” and “too emotional”, a bombshell new book on the royal family alleges. The claims, documented by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, detail how the prince is “desperate for his mother’s approval” but may never get it because of his “vulnerable, self-centred” character. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil spans the past 25 years of betrayals, love affairs and scandals that have rocked the royal family. Brown begins where her 2007 book The Diana Chronicles...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Queen Turns 96: Royal Birthday Celebrations To Be Muted This Year

As Queen Elizabeth II turns 96 on Thursday, the gun salutes will ring out from the Tower of London and Hyde Park in the U.K.'s capital, along with the military band playing "Happy Birthday" to mark the special day of the longest-reigning monarch. However, this birthday will be a low-key...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Her reigning passion! Queen is spotted being driven to visit her horses at Sandringham the day after her 96th birthday

The Queen's love of horses is a lifelong passion, so it was no surprise that Her Majesty took the opportunity to visit the stables today during her break at Sandringham. Wearing one of her signature headscarves, with a green and orange leaf pattern, Her Majesty, 96, was seen in the front passenger seat of a Range Rover leaving Wood Farm near Sandringham in Norfolk.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth's New Birthday Portrait Honors Her Equestrian Background

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 96th birthday by honoring her late husband, Prince Philip, and her lifelong love of horses. The Royal Windsor Horse Show released a new birthday portrait of the monarch, captured by renowned landscape photographer Henry Dallal, who has previously photographed the queen and her horses.
WORLD
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy