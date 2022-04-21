ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Masked Singer’ judge walks off after Giuliani unveiled as competitor

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xs1Ab_0fGVT8qZ00

( The Hill ) – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani , who also served as former President Trump’s personal attorney, was unveiled on Wednesday evening’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” prompting one judge, Ken Jeong, to walk off the stage.

The incident was reported on in February during tapings but first came to television screens on Wednesday, showing Jeong clearly unhappy with the revealed singer behind the mask.

Mike Tyson appears to punch airline passenger, video shows

Jeong stood with his arms folded over his chest as host Nick Cannon interviewed Giuliani following the former mayor’s unmasking. Giuliani had appeared in a Jack in the Box costume, singing George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.”

Jeong then left the stage, clearly unamused, proclaiming, “I’m done,” before exiting the room.

Giuliani told host Nick Cannon that he wanted to be an example for his granddaughter, who was recently born at the time the episode was filmed.

“I want her to know you should try everything — even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely — and I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me or unlikely than this,” Giuliani said.

Hints given for the judges to guess Giuliani’s identity included “four seasons,” a nod to a news conference following the 2020 election where the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia was confused with Four Seasons Total Landscaping elsewhere in the Pennsylvania city, The Washington Post reported.

None of the judges were able to guess Giuliani’s identity despite the hints, and the former mayor’s ties to Trump went unmentioned.

Florida lawmakers vote to strip Disney’s self-governing power

The episode was reportedly filmed in late January, right around the time Giuliani was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, the Post reported.

Giuliani had his license to practice law suspended in both New York and Washington, according to the Post, following his baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Police: Van Ness suspect took his own life, one victim former MPD officer

UPDATE 10:17 p.m. — Police said that they have recovered “multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo” from the suspect’s fifth-floor apartment where he was found dead. Police found the sniper-type setup in this apartment, where Chief Robert Contee said that the shooter was firing at random. “His intent was to kill,” Contee said. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
AOL Corp

'Thoroughly disgusted' viewers, judge Ken Jeong protest Rudy Giuliani's controversial 'Masked Singer' appearance: 'He should be in prison'

A month before The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered, Deadline and TMZ leaked the disturbing news that Donald Trump's notorious former attorney and adviser Rudy Giuliani had competed on the show, and that Giuliani’s reveal had shocked everyone in the room. Judge Ken Jeong, a man known for his liberal political views, reportedly had the strongest reaction — storming off the set in disgust while his co-star, Robin Thicke, chased after him to make sure he was OK.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Here’s how late-night hosts responded to Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’

Rudy Giuliani was the target of late-night jokes after he was revealed as one of the contestants of "The Masked Singer" earlier this week. The controversial politician and former New York City mayor, 77, was unmasked as the jack-in-the-box character on Wednesday's episode of the hit Fox singing competition in which celebrity participants wear costumes to conceal their identities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’ Slips To Season Lows With Giuliani Reveal; ‘Survivor’ Bounces Back To Lead Wednesday Demo, ‘Chicago Fire’ Takes Viewers

Click here to read the full article. Rudy Giuliani’s long-awaited reveal on The Masked Singer finally aired on Fox. However, the controversial unmasking didn’t seem to pay off, with the singing series hitting season lows on Wednesday. Per fast affiliates, the latest and most-anticipated episode of The Masked Singer earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.59 million viewers. Giuliani’s unmasking now marks the least-watched episode of the season, dipping even further from the previous week’s 3.82 million audience. As Deadline revealed exclusively in February, Giuliani’s reveal on the popular Fox series prompted judge Ken Jeong to leave the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Turn Is the Show’s Worst Decision Yet (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Perhaps the only gratifying thing about Rudy Giuliani’s appearance on “The Masked Singer” is that the element of surprise the show’s producers craved was ruined in advance. Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” saw former New York City mayor and lawyer for former President Donald Trump revealed as the Jack in the Box. Fitting his costume, the disguised Giuliani explosively popped out of his captivity to perform George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone” after a dancer turned his crank, to squeals of delight from the show’s audience and judges. There...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Mike Tyson
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Masked Singer#The Mask#The Four Seasons Hotel#Washington Post
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Masked Singer fans react to Rudy Giuliani reveal and Ken Jeong’s walk out: ‘I can’t believe this was aired’

Fans have reacted to Rudy Giuliani being revealed on The Masked Singer US – and judge Ken Jeong’s subsequent walk-off.The former New York city mayor and Donald Trump advisor was revealed to be the man behind the Jack in the Box mask on Wednesday night’s (20 April) episode of the hit singing contest.Jack in the Box was voted off in a single round elimination after his one and only performance of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers.Following Giuiliani’s unmasking, Jeong – who sits on the judging panel alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy