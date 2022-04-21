ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

131 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID

987thebull.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – 131 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19. 20 of those patients are in the ICU. The...

www.987thebull.com

KDRV

WalletHub: California among safest pandemic states, Oregon not

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- An online data analysis organization is releasing its list of safest states during the coronavirus pandemic, ranking Oregon #49 among the United States and District of Columbia. Financial data entity WalletHub notes safety is a primary concern in the nation as it overcomes a two-year COVID-19 pandemic...
OREGON STATE
22 WSBT

Sharp decline in local Covid hospitalizations

Mishawaka, Ind. — Right now, there are 17 people hospitalized with Covid. That's the combined number for St. Joseph, Elkhart AND Marshall Counties. “I feel like this gives us some breathing room. I don’t think this is over.” Says St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox.
MISHAWAKA, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Maine

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Maine, deaths attributable to the […]
MAINE STATE
