ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Abortion foes appeal $2 mln verdict over secret Planned Parenthood videos

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsoSv_0fGVRiPm00

(Reuters) - Lawyers for anti-abortion activists on Thursday urged a federal appeals court to throw out a $2 million verdict by a jury that found they broke the law by secretly recording Planned Parenthood employees, arguing that what they did was protected free speech.

"Defendants did nothing that 20/20, Dateline or animal activists haven't done," Heather Hacker of Hacker Stephens, a lawyer for the anti-abortion group Center for Medical Progress and its founder David Daleiden, told a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

William Perdue of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, representing Planned Parenthood, said Daleiden and other activists engaged in a criminal conspiracy by creating a fake company and fake identities to infiltrate Planned Parenthood conferences and secretly film employees.

The Center for Medical Progress released videos in 2015 purporting to show Planned Parenthood employees illegally offering to sell fetal tissue, sparking outrage from abortion foes. The organization has denied the accusation, and congressional and state investigations have not substantiated it.

"This case is not about abortion, it's not about fetal tissue donation and it's not about free speech either. It's about a long-running conspiracy to ... 'destroy the evil Planned Parenthood empire,'" Perdue said, quoting an email from one of the activists sued in the case.

Chief Judge Mary Murguia, Circuit Judge Ronald Gould and visiting District Judge Nancy Freudenthal of Wyoming did not clearly indicate how they would rule.

Planned Parenthood sued Daleiden, the California-based Center for Medical Progress and others in 2016 in San Francisco federal court, accusing them of conspiracy and wiretapping violations under federal law, as well as claims under California law for fraudulently gaining access to the conferences.

The defendants argued that their activities were protected free speech under the 1st Amendment of the Constitution and asked U.S. District Judge William Orrick to dismiss much of the case. The judge rebuffed that bid, as did the 9th Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court, allowing the case to go to trial.

In 2019, a jury ordered the defendants to pay $2 million in damages. Orrick later awarded Planned Parenthood more than $13 million in fees, which are the subject of a separate appeal. On appealing the verdict, the activists renewed their free speech defense, and further argued that the jury had improperly awarded money damages when Planned Parenthood had not suffered any monetary harm.

Perdue, however, said the money was necessary to pay for security measures to prevent future infiltrations by the defendants.

Daleiden and another activist are also facing criminal charges in California over the videos.

The case is Planned Parenthood Federation v. Center for Medical Progress, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-16068.

For Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress: Heather Hacker of Hacker Stephens

For Planned Parenthood: William Perdue of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 85

Kookaloo
2d ago

Make them pay.... if bounty hunters can make money off women and drive womens clinics under, these forced birthers should be bled dry to.

Reply(15)
46
sapphirevirgo
2d ago

Considering 80% of people want to keep it legal, God, himself will deal with the people dividing up the country, and putting women’s lives at risk

Reply(33)
35
Katie Gill
2d ago

Of course they care more about the videos proving they broke the law. California is so messed up. They were agreeing to sell fetal tissue. So so messed up

Reply(6)
22
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Miranda Warnings Probed by Supreme Court in Police-Suit Case (1)

Justices examine nature of landmark self-incrimination warnings case. Issue is whether failure to give warning can lead to suits against officers. A civil-rights lawsuit against an officer who failed to give Miranda warnings led the Supreme Court to examine the nature of its landmark ruling that, as Justice Elena Kagan said, is central to people’s understanding of the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Law#Mln#U S Supreme Court#Dateline#Arnold Porter#Circuit
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden's planned 'gender identity' rule has grave consequences for religious liberty and medical ethics

The Biden administration is expected to release a new rule this month that would solidify its embrace of radical gender ideology and force everyone else to do the same. The rule would fall under Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits sex discrimination in health programs and activities funded by the Department of Health and Human Services. It would likely prohibit healthcare centers that accept federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from engaging in “gender identity discrimination.” In other words, the rule would require doctors and other medical professionals to perform irreversible gender transition surgeries, provide chemically-altering hormone treatment, force insurance plans to cover such interventions, and be liable to allegations of discrimination.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy