Partner pay watch: Cooley cyber vice-chair up for U.S. privacy board

By Mike Scarcella
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - A leading cybersecurity partner at Cooley reported receiving nearly $7.5 million in salary and bonus over a two-year period from the U.S. law firm, according to an ethics form released on Thursday as part of his nomination to serve on a federal privacy board.

Travis LeBlanc, whose clients include Coinbase Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter Inc, was nominated last month U.S. by President Joe Biden to continue his part-time service on the federal Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, which he first joined in 2019.

Financial disclosure forms are mandatory for many U.S. agency nominees and high-level employees, and they offer a window into compensation at law firms and other employers. LeBlanc's report captured income received in 2020 up to the date of his November 2021 filing.

LeBlanc, who works from the California-founded law firm's San Francisco and Washington, D.C., offices, is a member of the firm's litigation department leadership and vice-chair of the cyber, data and privacy group.

Cooley's profits per equity partner reached more than $4 million in 2021, marking a nearly 30% rise over the prior year, according to a March report at industry publication The American Lawyer.

LeBlanc did not immediately reply on Thursday to a request for comment.

He joined Cooley in 2019 from Boies Schiller Flexner, where he was a partner. On an earlier financial disclosure, from 2019, he reported more than $2 million in salary and bonus from that firm.

At Cooley, LeBlanc's other clients included Zoom Video Communications; Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC; Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc; Leafly Holdings; and T-Mobile USA Inc.

During the administration of President Barack Obama, LeBlanc served as the Federal Communications Commission's enforcement bureau chief. He earlier served as a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris during her leadership of the California attorney general's office.

The five-member, bipartisan privacy board, created by the 9/11 Commission Act of 2007, provides oversight and advice concerning privacy protections and counterterrorism programs.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Coinbase Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#Twitter Inc#The American Lawyer
