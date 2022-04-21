ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Rain expected by late tonight for Kern County

By Kevin Charette
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

Starting out with mostly sunny skies for Kern County on this Thursday. We will see mostly clouds skies by later this afternoon, with a chance of rain moving into the area by late tonight. The bulk of the rain will move into the are overnight into Friday. Bakersfield and Valley areas can expect between .10″-.25″, with our Mountain areas expecting between .25″-.50″. The rain should come to an end by early afternoon, with sunny skies returning by Saturday.

KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
