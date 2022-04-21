Rain expected by late tonight for Kern County

Starting out with mostly sunny skies for Kern County on this Thursday. We will see mostly clouds skies by later this afternoon, with a chance of rain moving into the area by late tonight. The bulk of the rain will move into the are overnight into Friday. Bakersfield and Valley areas can expect between .10″-.25″, with our Mountain areas expecting between .25″-.50″. The rain should come to an end by early afternoon, with sunny skies returning by Saturday.

