ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Wages rising fast in Austin — but not fast enough for many

By Ty West, Colin Pope
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCSj4_0fGVQNBG00

AUSTIN ( Austin Business Journal ) — It’s a candidate-friendly job market , and that has employers across the U.S. pouring more money into paychecks — and in Austin, the paycheck hikes are on average twice as big as the national average.

That’s according to our new review of Bureau of Labor Statistics data, which found average weekly earnings rose 5.7% in U.S. metro areas between February 2021 and February 2022. The average employee in a metro area is taking home about $48 more a week than they were in February 2021 — $920.30 compared to $872.59.

But in Austin, the take-home pay is notably bigger, plus it has risen twice as high as the national average on a percentage basis. Growth in average weekly earnings is up 10.5% in Central Texas since last year, from $1,048 to $1,158.

Read more from Austin Business Journal online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ATReporting

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Business Journal#Central Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
pymnts

Popeyes Leans on Drive-Thru Channel to Boost Demand Fulfillment Capabilities

As restaurants seek out more labor-efficient ways to fulfill demand, many are turning to the drive-thru channel. On Tuesday (April 19), quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Popeyes announced that the company plans to open more than 200 restaurants in the United States and Canada this year, as well as a number of locations in other countries.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Wolfgang Puck: Why restaurant workers don't want to come back

If long waits or slow service suddenly bedevil a favorite restaurant, it may not be the fault of the employees you see — but rather the ones you don't. An acute labor shortage in the restaurant industry has pushed employment in the sector about 1.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.
RESTAURANTS
KXAN

KXAN

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy