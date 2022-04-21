ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Melancon gets Soto in 9th, Dbacks hold off Nats 4-3

Daily Independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel's tiebreaking two-run home run hold up in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Soto popped up to third base with two outs, ending Melancon's second save of the season.

Hummel had two hits, Matt Davidson and Jake McCarthy also homered, and Arizona split the four-game series with consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Davidson, called up from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, homered in his first at-bat in the majors since Sept. 6, 2020 with the Reds.

Arizona starter Zach Davies (1-1) gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Four Arizona relievers combined to allow a run on three hits, including two off Melancon in the ninth.

Nelson Cruz homered for Washington and Keibert Ruiz had two hits.

Josh Rogers (1-2) allowed four runs and six hits — three of them home runs — in 4 1/3 innings.

Hummel’s homer off Rogers gave Arizona a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

Washington got within 4-3 in the eighth when Josh Bell reached on a catcher's interference call against Jose Herrera with two outs and the bases loaded.

After solo home runs by Davidson and McCarthy made it 2-0, Cruz tied it with a two-run homer after Soto walked leading off the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 1B Bell was in the lineup one day after leaving in the third inning with left knee tightness. An MRI on the knee Thursday was clean. ... RHP Hunter Harvey went on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain. RHP Erasmo Ramírez was promoted from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the first of a three-game series against the visiting Mets. He pitched four scoreless innings against the Mets while allowing two hits on April 16 in New York.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (0-2, 7.50) pitches the opener of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Corbin is 9-8 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 games — 24 starts — against the Giants.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

