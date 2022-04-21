ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday April 21st

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0tOZ_0fGVMbuo00

Another hot day across the Concho Valley with temperatures climbing to the 90s despite the cloudy start to the day. Cloud began dissipating around the lunch time hours with winds staying consistently breezy from the south. Wind gust have been getting up into the upper 20 and lower 30 MPH range. Temperatures tonight will also stay on the warmer side with overnight lows falling into the 60s and lower 70s.

The latest drought update released today didn’t bring any good news as now the entire Concho Valley is in some sort of drought condition with the drier parts in the southeast.

Hopefully some drought relief can be made this weekend as a cold front moves into the region, bringing some cooler temperatures and more importantly, much needed rain. The rain chances begin to increase Saturday evening, with widespread showers and storms expected throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday as well. Some storms could reach severe criteria but the greatest severe threat will remain to the northwest of the area. Rainfall totals could land anywhere between 1-2 inches of rain over the next week, with the higher total more likely in the southeastern Concho Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Friday, April 22 2022 10PM

Clouds remained in the forecast into this morning. We saw brief breaks in cloud cover however moved back in to keep temperatures in the upper 80s. A Wind Advisory was issued at 1 p.m. today and will expire into the 3 a.m. to gusty conditions. A low pressure system is moving through the plains out […]
OZONA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Klst Evening Forecast#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KEYT

Friday evening forecast March 25th

Today should be the last day of dealing with above average temperatures, at least until Tuesday. In the meantime, the central coast will be given cloudy, wet, and decently windy conditions. However, with lingering dense fog along the coastline, expect humidity levels to pick up just a bit into Saturday night.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo: Performance 11 Highlights

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The 2022 San Angelo Rodeo entered its 11th performance at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 14th. Bareback Riding Bareback riders had better luck in their rides in the 11th performance. Riders must get a ride of 81 points or higher in order to ride again in the finals […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KLST/KSAN

Search continues for Texas soldier that attempted to save migrants

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Military Department continues its search for the missing soldier that attempted to save migrants from drowning along the Rio Grande. On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a statement regarding a soldier who had gone missing working along the river as part of Operation Lone Star during a […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Late inning runs lift No. 14 Rams to victory over Cameron

SAN ANGELO, TX. — 14th ranked Angelo State baseball would score a run in the seventh, and eighth inning, and hold off Cameron for the 9-8 game one victory Friday night. The Rams would jump out to an early 5-0 lead, thanks in part to a three-run home run from first basemen Aaron Walters, but […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy